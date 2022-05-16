Riconosci le serie TV dai loghi – QUIZ

Sapresti dire a quale di questi loghi corrisponde ogni serie TV? Mettiti subito alla prova e scopri quante ne sai con con questo quiz

Sei un grande appassionat* di serie TV e conosci a memoria tutti i loro loghi?

Allora mettiti alla prova e cerca di associare ogni simbolo al suo show!

Non dimenticare di farci sapere il tuo risultato del quiz.

Che serie è?
The Witcher
Teen Wolf
Legacies

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Fate the Winx Saga
Charmed
Hannah Montana

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Loki
Arrow
Santa Clarita Diet

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Vikings
The Vampire Diaries
V-Wars

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Legion
Stranger Things
Rick e Morty

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Black Mirror
Westworld
Ozark

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
The Flash
Big Bang Theory
Star Trek

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Better Call Saul
How to Get Away With Murder
This is Us

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Lost
Fringe
X-Files

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Doctor Who
Peaky Blinders
Twin Peaks

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Locke and Key
Tenebre e Ossa
Ginny e Georgia

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
The 100
Snow Tooth
The Society

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Big Bang Theory
3%
The Wilds

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
The Umbrella Academy
Yellowjackets
Only Murders in The Builing

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Che serie è?
Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
Streghe
Lucifer

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

