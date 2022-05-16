Riconosci le serie TV dai loghi – QUIZ

Sei un grande appassionat* di serie TV e conosci a memoria tutti i loro loghi?
Allora mettiti alla prova e cerca di associare ogni simbolo al suo show!
Non dimenticare di farci sapere il tuo risultato del quiz.
Che serie è?
The Witcher
Teen Wolf
Legacies
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Fate the Winx Saga
Charmed
Hannah Montana
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Loki
Arrow
Santa Clarita Diet
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Vikings
The Vampire Diaries
V-Wars
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Legion
Stranger Things
Rick e Morty
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Black Mirror
Westworld
Ozark
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
The Flash
Big Bang Theory
Star Trek
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Better Call Saul
How to Get Away With Murder
This is Us
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Lost
Fringe
X-Files
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Doctor Who
Peaky Blinders
Twin Peaks
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Locke and Key
Tenebre e Ossa
Ginny e Georgia
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
The 100
Snow Tooth
The Society
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Big Bang Theory
3%
The Wilds
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
The Umbrella Academy
Yellowjackets
Only Murders in The Builing
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Che serie è?
Le terrificanti avventure di Sabrina
Streghe
Lucifer
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
