Ricordi il significato di queste abbreviazioni inglesi da tastiera? – QUIZ

Tutt’oggi va molto di moda messaggiare con le abbreviazioni inglesi, in particolare per chi le conosce alla perfezione.
Riesci a ricordare tutti i significati di queste abbreviazioni da tastiera?
Clicca su CONTINUA per procedere con il quiz.
Cosa vuol dire LOL?
laughing out loud
laying on lord
let others live
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire DIY?
do it yourself
do it young
do it yeezy
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire BRB?
be right back
be resting in bed
bad rage behaviour
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire WTF?
what the fuck
where the flake
who the frontman
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire ASAP?
as soon as possible
as straight as possibile
as silent as possibile
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire BTW?
by the way
born this way
bend the wheel
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire TBH?
to be honest
the best honey
the bitter hotel
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire JK?
just kidding
just kicking
jaded king
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire OMG?
oh my God
oh my grandfather
oh my goat
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire IMO?
in my opinion
I'm OKAY
I'm old
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire LMK?
let me know
lost my keys
losing my kilt
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire TBA?
to be announced
to be arrived
to be amused
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire TGIF?
Thank God it’s Friday
Thank God it’s February
Thank God it’s Finals
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire FOMO?
Fear of missing out
For only my others
Front on my oatmeal
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Cosa vuol dire AKA?
Also known as
Also kicked as
All knock alright
Corretta!
Sbagliata!
Condividi il quiz per vedere i tuoi risultati !
Iscriviti per vedere il tuo risultato
Caricamento...
PC Professionale © riproduzione riservata.