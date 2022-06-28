abbreviazioni inglese quiz

Ricordi il significato di queste abbreviazioni inglesi da tastiera? – QUIZ

Sai ricordarti il significato di queste abbreviazioni inglesi da tastiera? Scopri se saprai cavartela con il quiz

Da
Martina Pedretti
-

Tutt’oggi va molto di moda messaggiare con le abbreviazioni inglesi, in particolare per chi le conosce alla perfezione.

Riesci a ricordare tutti i significati di queste abbreviazioni da tastiera?

Clicca su CONTINUA per procedere con il quiz.

Cosa vuol dire LOL?
laughing out loud
laying on lord
let others live

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire DIY?
do it yourself
do it young
do it yeezy

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire BRB?
be right back
be resting in bed
bad rage behaviour

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire WTF?
what the fuck
where the flake
who the frontman

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire ASAP?
as soon as possible
as straight as possibile
as silent as possibile

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire BTW?
by the way
born this way
bend the wheel

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire TBH?
to be honest
the best honey
the bitter hotel

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire JK?
just kidding
just kicking
jaded king

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire OMG?
oh my God
oh my grandfather
oh my goat

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire IMO?
in my opinion
I'm OKAY
I'm old

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire LMK?
let me know
lost my keys
losing my kilt

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire TBA?
to be announced
to be arrived
to be amused

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire TGIF?
Thank God it’s Friday
Thank God it’s February
Thank God it’s Finals

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire FOMO?
Fear of missing out
For only my others
Front on my oatmeal

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Cosa vuol dire AKA?
Also known as
Also kicked as
All knock alright

Corretta!

Sbagliata!

Condividi il quiz per vedere i tuoi risultati !

Iscriviti per vedere il tuo risultato

Acquista il nuovo romanzo di Daninseries
Ricordi il significato di queste abbreviazioni inglesi da tastiera? – QUIZ

Ho indovinato %%score%% su %%total%%

%%description%%

%%description%%
Acquista il nuovo romanzo di Daninseries

Caricamento...

PC Professionale © riproduzione riservata.

Articoli correlatiDi più dello stesso autore

Nessun Articolo da visualizzare