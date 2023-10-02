prime video ottobre 2023 uscite

Prime Video uscite ottobre 2023: film e serie TV in arrivo

Martina Pedretti | 2 Ottobre 2023

Prime Video

Tutte le novità in uscita su Prime Video a ottobre 2023: serie TV e film da After 5 a Upload stagione 3 fino a Totally Killer

Le novità di ottobre 2023 su Amazon Prime Video

ottobre 2023 si arricchisce il catalogo di Amazon Prime Video. Tante sono le uscite che gli abbonati alla piattaforma streaming potranno gustarsi in esclusiva. Ma ecco tutti i film e le serie TV in arrivo ottobre 2023 su Prime Video.

Serie e show originali & in esclusiva

  • Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe | 06 ottobre
  • One Shot: Overtime Elite | 09 ottobre
  • Upload S3 | 13 ottobre
  • Everybody Loves Diamonds | 13 ottobre
  • Prova Prova Sa Sa S2 | 26 ottobre

Tra gli show original vediamo il ritorno della serie sci-fi Upload con la sua terza stagione. Anche lo show comico Prova Prova Sa Sa torna, con la sua seconda stagione.

Film originali & in esclusiva

  • After 5 | 03 ottobre
  • Totally Killer | 06 ottobre
  • Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe | 10 ottobre
  • Awareness | 11 ottobre
  • The Burial – Il Caso O’Keefe | 13 ottobre
  • Addio al nubilato 2 – L’isola che non c’è | 17 ottobre

Tra i film esclusivi sicuramente c’è da menzionare After 5, e anche lo slasher horror Totally Killer.

Nuovi film in arrivo

Prime e seconde visioni

  • Troppo cattivi | 2 ottobre
  • 57 Seconds | 4 ottobre
  • Redeeming Love | 6 ottobre
  • Jigen Daisuke | 13 ottobre
  • Spider-Man: No Way Home | 15 ottobre
  • Camp | 19 ottobre
  • Dual | 20 ottobre
  • Silver Dollar Road | 20 ottobre
  • The Other Zoey | 20 ottobre
  • Mafia Mamma | 23 ottobre
  • Winnie The Pooh: Sangue e miele | 27 ottobre
  • 65 – Fuga dalla Terra | 29 ottobre
  • Downton Abbey II – Una nuova era | 30 ottobre
  • L’esorcista del papa | 31 ottobre

Film recenti usciti al cinema che arrivano su Prime Video a ottobre 2023 sono titoli come Spider-Man: No Way Home, 65 – Fuga dalla Terra e Downton Abbey II – Una nuova era.

Altri film

  • Spectre | 1° ottobre
  • Skyfall | 1° ottobre
  • Quantum of Solace | 1° ottobre
  • Casino Royale | 1° ottobre
  • La morte può attendere | 1° ottobre
  • Il mondo non basta | 1° ottobre
  • Il domani non muore mai | 1° ottobre
  • GoldenEye | 1° ottobre
  • 007- Vendetta privata | 1° ottobre
  • 007 – Zona pericolo | 1° ottobre
  • 007 – Bersaglio mobile | 1° ottobre
  • Octopussy – Operazione piovra | 1° ottobre
  • Solo per i tuoi occhi | 1° ottobre
  • Moonraker – Operazione spazio | 1° ottobre
  • La spia che mi amava | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – L’uomo dalla pistola d’oro | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – Vivi e lascia morire | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – Una cascata di diamanti | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – Al servizio segreto di Sua Maestà | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – Si vive solo due volte | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – Thunderball: operazione tuono | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – Missione Goldfinger | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007, dalla Russia con amore | 1° ottobre
  • Agente 007 – Licenza di uccidere | 1° ottobre
  • Occupation: Rainfall | 15 ottobre
  • Il Grinch | 15 ottobre
  • L’amore non va in vacanza | 15 ottobre
  • The Best Man Holiday | 15 ottobre
  • Almost Christmas – Vacanze in famiglia | 15 ottobre
  • Ocean’s Eleven – Fate il vostro gioco | 15 ottobre
  • Ocean’s Twelve | 15 ottobre
  • Ocean’s Thirteen | 15 ottobre
  • The Lego Movie | 15 ottobre

Serie TV & Show

  • Bosch: Legacy – la seconda stagione | 20 ottobre
  • Soul Eater – la prima stagione | 31 ottobre
  • Goblin Slayer – le due stagioni | 31 ottobre
  • Mobile Suit Gundam – la prima stagione | 31 ottobre
