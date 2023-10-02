News

Martina Pedretti | 2 Ottobre 2023

Tutte le novità in uscita su Prime Video a ottobre 2023: serie TV e film da After 5 a Upload stagione 3 fino a Totally Killer

Le novità di ottobre 2023 su Amazon Prime Video

A ottobre 2023 si arricchisce il catalogo di Amazon Prime Video. Tante sono le uscite che gli abbonati alla piattaforma streaming potranno gustarsi in esclusiva. Ma ecco tutti i film e le serie TV in arrivo a ottobre 2023 su Prime Video.

Serie e show originali & in esclusiva

Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe | 06 ottobre

One Shot: Overtime Elite | 09 ottobre

Upload S3 | 13 ottobre

| 13 ottobre Everybody Loves Diamonds | 13 ottobre

Prova Prova Sa Sa S2 | 26 ottobre

Tra gli show original vediamo il ritorno della serie sci-fi Upload con la sua terza stagione. Anche lo show comico Prova Prova Sa Sa torna, con la sua seconda stagione.

Film originali & in esclusiva

After 5 | 03 ottobre

| 03 ottobre Totally Killer | 06 ottobre

Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe | 10 ottobre

Awareness | 11 ottobre

The Burial – Il Caso O’Keefe | 13 ottobre

Addio al nubilato 2 – L’isola che non c’è | 17 ottobre

Tra i film esclusivi sicuramente c’è da menzionare After 5, e anche lo slasher horror Totally Killer.

Nuovi film in arrivo

Prime e seconde visioni

Troppo cattivi | 2 ottobre

57 Seconds | 4 ottobre

Redeeming Love | 6 ottobre

Jigen Daisuke | 13 ottobre

Spider-Man: No Way Home | 15 ottobre

| 15 ottobre Camp | 19 ottobre

Dual | 20 ottobre

Silver Dollar Road | 20 ottobre

The Other Zoey | 20 ottobre

Mafia Mamma | 23 ottobre

Winnie The Pooh: Sangue e miele | 27 ottobre

65 – Fuga dalla Terra | 29 ottobre

| 29 ottobre Downton Abbey II – Una nuova era | 30 ottobre

| 30 ottobre L’esorcista del papa | 31 ottobre

Film recenti usciti al cinema che arrivano su Prime Video a ottobre 2023 sono titoli come Spider-Man: No Way Home, 65 – Fuga dalla Terra e Downton Abbey II – Una nuova era.

Altri film

Spectre | 1° ottobre

Skyfall | 1° ottobre

Quantum of Solace | 1° ottobre

Casino Royale | 1° ottobre

La morte può attendere | 1° ottobre

Il mondo non basta | 1° ottobre

Il domani non muore mai | 1° ottobre

GoldenEye | 1° ottobre

007- Vendetta privata | 1° ottobre

007 – Zona pericolo | 1° ottobre

007 – Bersaglio mobile | 1° ottobre

Octopussy – Operazione piovra | 1° ottobre

Solo per i tuoi occhi | 1° ottobre

Moonraker – Operazione spazio | 1° ottobre

La spia che mi amava | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – L’uomo dalla pistola d’oro | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – Vivi e lascia morire | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – Una cascata di diamanti | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – Al servizio segreto di Sua Maestà | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – Si vive solo due volte | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – Thunderball: operazione tuono | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – Missione Goldfinger | 1° ottobre

Agente 007, dalla Russia con amore | 1° ottobre

Agente 007 – Licenza di uccidere | 1° ottobre

Occupation: Rainfall | 15 ottobre

Il Grinch | 15 ottobre

L’amore non va in vacanza | 15 ottobre

The Best Man Holiday | 15 ottobre

Almost Christmas – Vacanze in famiglia | 15 ottobre

Ocean’s Eleven – Fate il vostro gioco | 15 ottobre

Ocean’s Twelve | 15 ottobre

Ocean’s Thirteen | 15 ottobre

The Lego Movie | 15 ottobre

