Le novità di ottobre 2023 su Amazon Prime Video
A ottobre 2023 si arricchisce il catalogo di Amazon Prime Video. Tante sono le uscite che gli abbonati alla piattaforma streaming potranno gustarsi in esclusiva. Ma ecco tutti i film e le serie TV in arrivo a ottobre 2023 su Prime Video.
Serie e show originali & in esclusiva
- Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe | 06 ottobre
- One Shot: Overtime Elite | 09 ottobre
- Upload S3 | 13 ottobre
- Everybody Loves Diamonds | 13 ottobre
- Prova Prova Sa Sa S2 | 26 ottobre
Tra gli show original vediamo il ritorno della serie sci-fi Upload con la sua terza stagione. Anche lo show comico Prova Prova Sa Sa torna, con la sua seconda stagione.
Film originali & in esclusiva
- After 5 | 03 ottobre
- Totally Killer | 06 ottobre
- Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe | 10 ottobre
- Awareness | 11 ottobre
- The Burial – Il Caso O’Keefe | 13 ottobre
- Addio al nubilato 2 – L’isola che non c’è | 17 ottobre
Tra i film esclusivi sicuramente c’è da menzionare After 5, e anche lo slasher horror Totally Killer.
Nuovi film in arrivo
Prime e seconde visioni
- Troppo cattivi | 2 ottobre
- 57 Seconds | 4 ottobre
- Redeeming Love | 6 ottobre
- Jigen Daisuke | 13 ottobre
- Spider-Man: No Way Home | 15 ottobre
- Camp | 19 ottobre
- Dual | 20 ottobre
- Silver Dollar Road | 20 ottobre
- The Other Zoey | 20 ottobre
- Mafia Mamma | 23 ottobre
- Winnie The Pooh: Sangue e miele | 27 ottobre
- 65 – Fuga dalla Terra | 29 ottobre
- Downton Abbey II – Una nuova era | 30 ottobre
- L’esorcista del papa | 31 ottobre
Film recenti usciti al cinema che arrivano su Prime Video a ottobre 2023 sono titoli come Spider-Man: No Way Home, 65 – Fuga dalla Terra e Downton Abbey II – Una nuova era.
Altri film
- Spectre | 1° ottobre
- Skyfall | 1° ottobre
- Quantum of Solace | 1° ottobre
- Casino Royale | 1° ottobre
- La morte può attendere | 1° ottobre
- Il mondo non basta | 1° ottobre
- Il domani non muore mai | 1° ottobre
- GoldenEye | 1° ottobre
- 007- Vendetta privata | 1° ottobre
- 007 – Zona pericolo | 1° ottobre
- 007 – Bersaglio mobile | 1° ottobre
- Octopussy – Operazione piovra | 1° ottobre
- Solo per i tuoi occhi | 1° ottobre
- Moonraker – Operazione spazio | 1° ottobre
- La spia che mi amava | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – L’uomo dalla pistola d’oro | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – Vivi e lascia morire | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – Una cascata di diamanti | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – Al servizio segreto di Sua Maestà | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – Si vive solo due volte | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – Thunderball: operazione tuono | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – Missione Goldfinger | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007, dalla Russia con amore | 1° ottobre
- Agente 007 – Licenza di uccidere | 1° ottobre
- Occupation: Rainfall | 15 ottobre
- Il Grinch | 15 ottobre
- L’amore non va in vacanza | 15 ottobre
- The Best Man Holiday | 15 ottobre
- Almost Christmas – Vacanze in famiglia | 15 ottobre
- Ocean’s Eleven – Fate il vostro gioco | 15 ottobre
- Ocean’s Twelve | 15 ottobre
- Ocean’s Thirteen | 15 ottobre
- The Lego Movie | 15 ottobre
Serie TV & Show
- Bosch: Legacy – la seconda stagione | 20 ottobre
- Soul Eater – la prima stagione | 31 ottobre
- Goblin Slayer – le due stagioni | 31 ottobre
- Mobile Suit Gundam – la prima stagione | 31 ottobre