Giochi in uscita febbraio 2022 | Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox, PC

I giochi in uscita a febbraio 2022

Gli amanti dei videogiochi sapranno come divertirsi questo mese, dato che i giochi in uscita a febbraio 2022 sono tanti e particolarmente interessanti.

Tra novità assolute e titoli inediti, la lista è ricca di titoli pronti a soddisfare i gusti di tutti.

Molti titoli faranno il loro debutto sulla piattaforma di gioco Nintendo Switch, altri su Playstation 4, sulla nuova PlayStation 5, su Xbox One, Xbox One X, Ps4 Pro, 3DS e su PC.

Ecco quali sono i giochi in uscita a febbraio 2022.

PlayStation 4

Horizon Forbidden West

L’elenco dei titoli in uscita su PS4 a febbraio 2022 è ampio: tra i più attesi troviamo Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Edge of Eternity, Elden Ring e GRID Legends.

1 febbraio : Life is Strange Remastered Collection

: Life is Strange Remastered Collection 4 febbraio : Dying Light 2: Stay Human

: Dying Light 2: Stay Human 8 febbraio : Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World

: Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World 10 febbraio : Edge of Eternity

: Edge of Eternity 15 febbraio : Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires 17 febbraio : The King of Fighters XV, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

: The King of Fighters XV, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja 18 febbraio : Horizon Forbidden West

: Horizon Forbidden West 22 febbraio : Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri

: Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri 24 febbraio : Martha is Dead

: Martha is Dead 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Monark

PlayStation 5

Elden Ring

I titoli in arrivo per Ps5 a febbraio 2022, sono praticamente gli stessi già elencati per Ps4.

1 febbraio : Life is Strange Remastered Collection

: Life is Strange Remastered Collection 4 febbraio : Dying Light 2: Stay Human

: Dying Light 2: Stay Human 8 febbraio : Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World

: Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World 10 febbraio : Edge of Eternity

: Edge of Eternity 15 febbraio : Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires 17 febbraio : The King of Fighters XV, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

: The King of Fighters XV, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja 18 febbraio : Horizon Forbidden West

: Horizon Forbidden West 22 febbraio : Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri

: Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri 24 febbraio : Martha is Dead, Assetto Corsa Competizione

: Martha is Dead, Assetto Corsa Competizione 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Monark

Xbox One e Series X/S

CrossfireX

Anche per quanto riguarda Xbox One i titoli saranno pressoché gli stessi delle console Sony. Per Xbox Series X/S ci arriva in particolare CrossfireX.

1 febbraio : Life is Strange Remastered Collection

: Life is Strange Remastered Collection 4 febbraio : Dying Light 2: Stay Human

: Dying Light 2: Stay Human 8 febbraio : Rumbleverse, OlliOlli World

: Rumbleverse, OlliOlli World 10 febbraio : CrossfireX , Edge of Eternity

: CrossfireX , Edge of Eternity 15 febbraio : Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires 17 febbraio : Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, The King of Fighters XV (Series X/S)

: Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, The King of Fighters XV (Series X/S) 22 febbraio : Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri

: Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri 24 febbraio : Martha is Dead, Assetto Corsa Competizione (Series X/S)

: Martha is Dead, Assetto Corsa Competizione (Series X/S) 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends

Nintendo Switch

Kingdom Hearts

Su Nintendo Switch arrivano Kingdom Hearts, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires e Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.

8 febbraio : OlliOlli World

: OlliOlli World 10 febbraio : Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III

: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III 15 febbraio : Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires

: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires 17 febbraio : Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

: Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection 22 febbraio : Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Edge of Eternity

: Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Edge of Eternity 25 febbraio: Monark

PC

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Gli utenti PC potranno divertirsi con i multipiattaforma già citati, compresi cui Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Dying Light 2: Stay Human e Elden Ring.

1 febbraio : Life is Strange Remastered Collection (anche Stadia)

: Life is Strange Remastered Collection (anche Stadia) 4 febbraio : Dying Light 2: Stay Human

: Dying Light 2: Stay Human 8 febbraio : Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World

: Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World 10 febbraio : Magic: The Gathering Arena – Kamigawa: Dinastia Neon

: Magic: The Gathering Arena – Kamigawa: Dinastia Neon 11 febbraio : Lost Ark

: Lost Ark 15 febbraio : Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith

: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith 17 febbraio : The King of Fighters XV, Total War: Warhammer III, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

: The King of Fighters XV, Total War: Warhammer III, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja 22 febbraio : Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri (anche Stadia)

: Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri (anche Stadia) 24 febbraio : Martha is Dead

: Martha is Dead 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends

