Giochi in uscita febbraio 2022 | Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox, PC

I giochi in uscita a febbraio 2022
Gli amanti dei videogiochi sapranno come divertirsi questo mese, dato che i giochi in uscita a febbraio 2022 sono tanti e particolarmente interessanti.
Tra novità assolute e titoli inediti, la lista è ricca di titoli pronti a soddisfare i gusti di tutti.
Molti titoli faranno il loro debutto sulla piattaforma di gioco Nintendo Switch, altri su Playstation 4, sulla nuova PlayStation 5, su Xbox One, Xbox One X, Ps4 Pro, 3DS e su PC.
Ecco quali sono i giochi in uscita a febbraio 2022.
PlayStation 4
L’elenco dei titoli in uscita su PS4 a febbraio 2022 è ampio: tra i più attesi troviamo Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, Edge of Eternity, Elden Ring e GRID Legends.
- 1 febbraio: Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- 4 febbraio: Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- 8 febbraio: Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World
- 10 febbraio: Edge of Eternity
- 15 febbraio: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
- 17 febbraio: The King of Fighters XV, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- 18 febbraio: Horizon Forbidden West
- 22 febbraio: Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri
- 24 febbraio: Martha is Dead
- 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Monark
PlayStation 5
I titoli in arrivo per Ps5 a febbraio 2022, sono praticamente gli stessi già elencati per Ps4.
- 1 febbraio: Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- 4 febbraio: Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- 8 febbraio: Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World
- 10 febbraio: Edge of Eternity
- 15 febbraio: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
- 17 febbraio: The King of Fighters XV, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- 18 febbraio: Horizon Forbidden West
- 22 febbraio: Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri
- 24 febbraio: Martha is Dead, Assetto Corsa Competizione
- 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends, Monark
Xbox One e Series X/S
Anche per quanto riguarda Xbox One i titoli saranno pressoché gli stessi delle console Sony. Per Xbox Series X/S ci arriva in particolare CrossfireX.
- 1 febbraio: Life is Strange Remastered Collection
- 4 febbraio: Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- 8 febbraio: Rumbleverse, OlliOlli World
- 10 febbraio: CrossfireX , Edge of Eternity
- 15 febbraio: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
- 17 febbraio: Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, The King of Fighters XV (Series X/S)
- 22 febbraio: Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri
- 24 febbraio: Martha is Dead, Assetto Corsa Competizione (Series X/S)
- 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends
Nintendo Switch
Su Nintendo Switch arrivano Kingdom Hearts, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires e Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection.
- 8 febbraio: OlliOlli World
- 10 febbraio: Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III
- 15 febbraio: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
- 17 febbraio: Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- 22 febbraio: Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Edge of Eternity
- 25 febbraio: Monark
PC
Gli utenti PC potranno divertirsi con i multipiattaforma già citati, compresi cui Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Dying Light 2: Stay Human e Elden Ring.
- 1 febbraio: Life is Strange Remastered Collection (anche Stadia)
- 4 febbraio: Dying Light 2: Stay Human
- 8 febbraio: Rumbleverse, Sifu, OlliOlli World
- 10 febbraio: Magic: The Gathering Arena – Kamigawa: Dinastia Neon
- 11 febbraio: Lost Ark
- 15 febbraio: Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires, Star Wars: The Old Republic – Legacy of the Sith
- 17 febbraio: The King of Fighters XV, Total War: Warhammer III, Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- 22 febbraio: Sol Cresta, Ghosts, Destiny 2: La Regina dei Sussurri (anche Stadia)
- 24 febbraio: Martha is Dead
- 25 febbraio: Elden Ring, GRID Legends