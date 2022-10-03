Giochi in uscita ottobre 2022 | Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox, PC

Tutti i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022 su Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox: da Overwatch 2 a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a Bayonetta 3

I giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022

Gli amanti dei videogiochi sapranno come divertirsi questo mese, dato che i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022 sono tanti e particolarmente interessanti.

Molti titoli faranno il loro debutto sulla piattaforma di gioco Nintendo Switch, altri su Playstation 4, su PlayStation 5, su Xbox One, Xbox One X e su PC.

Ecco quali sono i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022.

PlayStation 4 e Playstation 5

Overwatch 2

Tanti i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022 su Ps4 e Ps5. Tra questi Overwatch 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 e Gotham Knights.

1 ottobre: Overwatch 2

4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally

12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales

13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia

14 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23

18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Ps5), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

19 ottobre: The Last Worker

20 ottobre: Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef

21 ottobre: Gotham Knights (Ps5), New Tales From the Borderlands

27 ottobre: Saturnalia, Signalis (Ps5), Star Ocean: The Divine Force

28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse (Ps4), Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (Ps4)

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Gli utenti Xbox avranno in pratica accesso agli stessi titoli multipiattaforma già citati.

1 ottobre: Overwatch 2

4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally

12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales

13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia (X/S), The Last Oricru (Ps5)

14 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23, Scorn (X/S)

18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem (X/S), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

20 ottobre: Second Extinction, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef

21 ottobre: Gotham Knights (X/S), Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands

25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord

27 ottobre: Saturnalia, Signalis (X/S), Star Ocean: The Divine Force

28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse (XOne)

Nintendo Switch

Bayonetta 3

Tra le esclusive del mese di ottobre 2022 per Nintendo Switch segnaliamo giochi come Bayonetta 3 e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

1 ottobre: Overwatch 2

6 ottobre: NieR: Automata – The End of YoRHa Edition, Serial Cleaners

7 ottobre: No Man’s Sky

12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales

13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, The Last Oricru (X/S)

14 ottobre: Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem

19 ottobre: The Last Worker

20 ottobre: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope , Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef

27 ottobre: Saturnalia

28 ottobre: Bayonetta 3, Resident Evil Village, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

PC

Uncharted Raccolta L’Eredità dei Ladri

Su PC a ottobre 2022 si potranno scoprire gli stessi giochi multipiattaforma già citati, più qualche esclusiva.

1 ottobre: Overwatch 2

4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally

5 ottobre: Deathverse: Let It Die

6 ottobre: Priest Simulator

7 ottobre: SuperPower 3

11 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Coral Island

12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales

13 ottobre: Triangle Strategy, Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, Shattered Heaven, Sunday Gold, The Last Oricru

14 ottobre: Dragon Ball: The Breakers, PGA Tour 2K23, Scorn

18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed

19 ottobre: Uncharted: Raccolta L’Eredità dei Ladri, The Last Worker

20 ottobre: Second Extinction, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef

21 ottobre: Gotham Knights, Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands

25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Victoria 3

27 ottobre: Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura, Saturnalia, Signalis, Star Ocean: The Divine Force

28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

