giochi ottobre 2022 uscita

Giochi in uscita ottobre 2022 | Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox, PC

Tutti i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022 su Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox: da Overwatch 2 a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 a Bayonetta 3

Da
Martina Pedretti
-

I giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022

Gli amanti dei videogiochi sapranno come divertirsi questo mese, dato che i giochi in uscita ottobre 2022 sono tanti e particolarmente interessanti.

Molti titoli faranno il loro debutto sulla piattaforma di gioco Nintendo Switch, altri su Playstation 4, su PlayStation 5, su Xbox One, Xbox One X e su PC.

Ecco quali sono i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022.

PlayStation 4 e Playstation 5

overwatch 2 giochi ottobre 2022
Overwatch 2

Tanti i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022 su Ps4 e Ps5. Tra questi Overwatch 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 e Gotham Knights.

  • 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
  • 4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally
  • 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
  • 13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia
  • 14 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23
  • 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Ps5), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
  • 19 ottobre: The Last Worker
  • 20 ottobre: Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
  • 21 ottobre: Gotham Knights (Ps5), New Tales From the Borderlands
  • 25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
  • 27 ottobre: Saturnalia, Signalis (Ps5), Star Ocean: The Divine Force
  • 28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse (Ps4), Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (Ps4)

Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 giochi ottobre 2022
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Gli utenti Xbox avranno in pratica accesso agli stessi titoli multipiattaforma già citati.

  • 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
  • 4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally
  • 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
  • 13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia (X/S), The Last Oricru (Ps5)
  • 14 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23, Scorn (X/S)
  • 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem (X/S), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
  • 20 ottobre: Second Extinction, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
  • 21 ottobre: Gotham Knights (X/S), Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands
  • 25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
  • 27 ottobre: Saturnalia, Signalis (X/S), Star Ocean: The Divine Force
  • 28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse (XOne)

Nintendo Switch

bayonetta 3 uscita
Bayonetta 3

Tra le esclusive del mese di ottobre 2022 per Nintendo Switch segnaliamo giochi come Bayonetta 3 e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

  • 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
  • 6 ottobre: NieR: Automata – The End of YoRHa Edition, Serial Cleaners
  • 7 ottobre: No Man’s Sky
  • 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
  • 13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, The Last Oricru (X/S)
  • 14 ottobre: Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
  • 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • 19 ottobre: The Last Worker
  • 20 ottobre: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
  • 21 ottobre: Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands
  • 27 ottobre: Saturnalia
  • 28 ottobre: Bayonetta 3, Resident Evil Village, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

PC

Uncharted Raccolta L'Eredità dei Ladri
Uncharted Raccolta L’Eredità dei Ladri

Su PC a ottobre 2022 si potranno scoprire gli stessi giochi multipiattaforma già citati, più qualche esclusiva.

  • 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
  • 4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally
  • 5 ottobre: Deathverse: Let It Die
  • 6 ottobre: Priest Simulator
  • 7 ottobre: SuperPower 3
  • 11 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Coral Island
  • 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
  • 13 ottobre: Triangle Strategy, Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, Shattered Heaven, Sunday Gold, The Last Oricru
  • 14 ottobre: Dragon Ball: The Breakers, PGA Tour 2K23, Scorn
  • 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
  • 19 ottobre: Uncharted: Raccolta L’Eredità dei Ladri, The Last Worker
  • 20 ottobre: Second Extinction, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
  • 21 ottobre: Gotham Knights, Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands
  • 25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Victoria 3
  • 27 ottobre: Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura, Saturnalia, Signalis, Star Ocean: The Divine Force
  • 28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark

