Giochi in uscita ottobre 2022 | Ps4, Ps5, Switch, Xbox, PC

I giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022
Gli amanti dei videogiochi sapranno come divertirsi questo mese, dato che i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022 sono tanti e particolarmente interessanti.
Molti titoli faranno il loro debutto sulla piattaforma di gioco Nintendo Switch, altri su Playstation 4, su PlayStation 5, su Xbox One, Xbox One X e su PC.
Ecco quali sono i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022.
PlayStation 4 e Playstation 5
Tanti i giochi in uscita a ottobre 2022 su Ps4 e Ps5. Tra questi Overwatch 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 e Gotham Knights.
- 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
- 4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally
- 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
- 13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia
- 14 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23
- 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem (Ps5), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- 19 ottobre: The Last Worker
- 20 ottobre: Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- 21 ottobre: Gotham Knights (Ps5), New Tales From the Borderlands
- 25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
- 27 ottobre: Saturnalia, Signalis (Ps5), Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- 28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse (Ps4), Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (Ps4)
Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S
Gli utenti Xbox avranno in pratica accesso agli stessi titoli multipiattaforma già citati.
- 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
- 4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally
- 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
- 13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia (X/S), The Last Oricru (Ps5)
- 14 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, NHL 23, PGA Tour 2K23, Scorn (X/S)
- 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem (X/S), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- 20 ottobre: Second Extinction, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- 21 ottobre: Gotham Knights (X/S), Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands
- 25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord
- 27 ottobre: Saturnalia, Signalis (X/S), Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- 28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse (XOne)
Nintendo Switch
Tra le esclusive del mese di ottobre 2022 per Nintendo Switch segnaliamo giochi come Bayonetta 3 e Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
- 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
- 6 ottobre: NieR: Automata – The End of YoRHa Edition, Serial Cleaners
- 7 ottobre: No Man’s Sky
- 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
- 13 ottobre: Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, The Last Oricru (X/S)
- 14 ottobre: Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
- 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem
- 19 ottobre: The Last Worker
- 20 ottobre: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- 21 ottobre: Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands
- 27 ottobre: Saturnalia
- 28 ottobre: Bayonetta 3, Resident Evil Village, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
PC
Su PC a ottobre 2022 si potranno scoprire gli stessi giochi multipiattaforma già citati, più qualche esclusiva.
- 1 ottobre: Overwatch 2
- 4 ottobre: Dakar Desert Rally
- 5 ottobre: Deathverse: Let It Die
- 6 ottobre: Priest Simulator
- 7 ottobre: SuperPower 3
- 11 ottobre: No More Heroes 3, Coral Island
- 12 ottobre: LEGO Bricktales
- 13 ottobre: Triangle Strategy, Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram From Hibernia, Shattered Heaven, Sunday Gold, The Last Oricru
- 14 ottobre: Dragon Ball: The Breakers, PGA Tour 2K23, Scorn
- 18 ottobre: A Plague Tale: Requiem, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed
- 19 ottobre: Uncharted: Raccolta L’Eredità dei Ladri, The Last Worker
- 20 ottobre: Second Extinction, Warhammer 40.000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
- 21 ottobre: Gotham Knights, Persona 5 Royal, New Tales From the Borderlands
- 25 ottobre: Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, Victoria 3
- 27 ottobre: Sackboy: Una Grande Avventura, Saturnalia, Signalis, Star Ocean: The Divine Force
- 28 ottobre: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose, Resident Evil Re:Verse, Yomawari: Lost in the Dark