PlayStation Plus Extra e Premium: i giochi inclusi negli abbonamenti

Annunciati ii giochi inclusi negli abbonamenti Extra e Premium del nuovo PlayStation Plus: ecco la lista dei titoli per Ps5, Ps4 e classic

Da
Martina Pedretti
-

Sony ha annunciato ufficialmente la lista parziale dei giochi inclusi nel nuovo PlayStation Plus, per le versioni Extra e Premium. Dal 23 giugno quindi chi deciderà di abbonarsi a questi due tier, che uniscono i contenuti del PS Plus e del PlayStation Now, potrà attingere a un’ampia lista di titoli giocabili.

I giochi disponibili sono PS5, PS4 e retrogame (PS3, PS3, PS1 e PSP).

Extra e Premium di PlayStation Plus Ps5 e Ps4

  • Alienation | Housemarque, PS4 
  • Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4 
  • Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4 
  • Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4 
  • Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4 
  • Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director’s Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 
  • Demon’s Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5 
  • Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5 
  • Everybody’s Golf | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Ghost Of Tsushima Director’s Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 
  • God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4 
  • Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla Games, PS4 
  • Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4 
  • Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4 
  • Knack | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4 
  • LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4 
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 
  • Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4 
  • MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4 
  • Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Resogun | Housemarque, PS4 
  • Returnal | Housemarque, PS5 
  • Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4 
  • Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4 
  • The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4 
  • Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4 
  • Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4 
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End | Naughty Dog, PS4 
  • sempre Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4 
  • WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4 

Giochi di terze parti

  • Ashen | Annapurna Interactive,PS4 
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla| Ubisoft, PS4/PS5 
  • Celeste | Maddy Makes Games, PS4 
  • Cities: Skylines | Paradox Interactive, PS4 
  • Control: Ultimate Edition | 505 Games, PS4/PS5 
  • Dead Cells| Motion Twin, PS4 
  • Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Square Enix Co. LTD, PS4 
  • Hollow Knight | Team Cherry, PS4 
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Square Enix Co. LTD., PS4/PS5 
  • Mortal Kombat 11 | WB Games, PS4/PS5 
  • Narutoshippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 
  • NBA 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5 
  • Outer Wilds | Annapurna Interactive, PS4 
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 | Rockstar Games, PS4 
  • Resident Evil | Capcom Co., Ltd, PS4 
  • Soulcalibur VI | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., PS4 
  • The Artful Escape | Annapurna Interactive, PS4/PS5 
  • The Crew 2 | Ubisoft, PS4 

PlayStation Plus Premium giochi classici

PlayStation Studios 

  • Ape Escape | Japan Studio, Original Playstation 
  • Hot Shots Golf | Japan Studio, Original Playstation 
  • I.Q. Intelligent Qube | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation 
  • Jumping Flash! | Japan Studio, Original PlayStation 
  • Syphon Filter | Bend Studio, Original PlayStation 
  • Super Stardust Portable | Housemarque, PSP 

Terze parti 

  • Mr. Driller | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
  • Tekken 2 | Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., Original PlayStation 
  • Worms World Party | Team 17, Original PlayStation 
  • Worms Armageddon | Team17, Original PlayStation 

PlayStation Studios remastered

  • Ape Escape 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Dark Cloud | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Dark Cloud 2 | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • FantaVision | SIE, PS4 
  • Hot Shots Tennis | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Jak II + 3 + X| Naughty Dog, PS4  
  • Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4 
  • Rogue Galaxy | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Siren | Japan Studio, PS4 
  • Wild Arms 3 | SIE, PS4 

Terze parti remastered

  • Baja: Edge of Control HD | THQ Nordic, PS4 
  • Bioshock Remastered | 2K Games, PS4 
  • Borderlands The Handsome Collection | 2K Games, PS4 
  • Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition | Gearbox Publishing, PS4 
  • Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning | THQ Nordic, PS4 
  • Lego Harry Potter Collection | WB Games, PS4 

PlayStation Plus Premium Ps3

PlayStation Studios 

  • Crash Commando | Creative Vault Studios, PS3 
  • Demon’s Souls | From Software, PS3 
  • echochrome | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • Ico | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • Infamous + 2 + Festival of Blood | Sucker Punch, PS3 
  • LocoRoco Cocoreccho! | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • MotorStorm Apocalypse | Evolution Studios, PS3 
  • MotorStorm RC | Evolution Studios, PS3 
  • Puppeteer | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • rain | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty + A Crack in Time + Into the Nexus | Insomniac Games, PS3 
  • Resistance 3 | Insomniac Games, PS3 
  • Super Stardust HD | Housemarque, PS3 
  • Tokyo Jungle | Japan Studio, PS3 
  • When Vikings Attack | Clever Beans, PS3 

Terze parti 

  • Asura’s Wrath | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 | Konami, PS3 
  • Devil May Cry HD Collection | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 
  • Enslaved: Odyssey to the West | Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., PS3 
  • F.E.A.R. | WB Games, PS3 
  • Lost Planet 2 | Capcom Co., Ltd., PS3 
  • Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 | Koei Tecmo, PS3 
  • Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare |Rockstar Games, PS3 

Sony ha spiegato poi che i giochi giochi PS1 e PSP rimasterizzati per il nuovo PlayStation Plus già precedentemente acquistati in versione digitale sul PS Store saranno disponibili su PS4 e PS5, anche senza un abbonamento al PlayStation Plus.

Il nuovo PlayStation Plus offrirà tre piani di abbonamento tra cui scegliere, tra cui variano prezzi e vantaggi. Leggete di più cliccando QUI.

